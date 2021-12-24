Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.74. 702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 171,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). Research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,448,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,339,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,581,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.