Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $428.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $428.00.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE TFX opened at $327.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.60. Teleflex has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.