Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.51. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 194,618 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $384.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.01.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

