TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,352,000 after buying an additional 13,690,826 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,742,000 after buying an additional 7,873,960 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,191 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

FTI stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

