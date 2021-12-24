TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average is $147.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

