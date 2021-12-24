TD Securities Upgrades GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.15.

NYSE GFL opened at $37.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.17.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 564,807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

