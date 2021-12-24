Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.87 Million

Brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post $75.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $72.90 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $51.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $284.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $318.57 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 689,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.03. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.