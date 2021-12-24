Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,988 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after acquiring an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Target by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

TGT opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.