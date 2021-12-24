TAP Consulting LLC Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $177.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.83 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

