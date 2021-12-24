TAP Consulting LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,266,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $382,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $96.02 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.93.

