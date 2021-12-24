TAP Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.