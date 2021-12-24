TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Get NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.