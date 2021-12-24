TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEG. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.00 ($30.34).

ETR TEG opened at €24.13 ($27.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.89. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($26.02) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($33.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

