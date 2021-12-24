Syntropy (NOIA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $754,487.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $142.17 million and approximately $754,487.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syntropy has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 510,262,742 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

