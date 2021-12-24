Swapcoinz Price Up 6.9% This Week (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.24 or 0.07983562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,811.86 or 1.00058233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00072238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

