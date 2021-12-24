SVB Leerink Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.20). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.