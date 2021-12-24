suterusu Market Cap Reaches $19.05 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $564,183.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, suterusu has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007054 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

