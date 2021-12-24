Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce sales of $146.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.50 million to $150.04 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $143.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $567.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.20 million to $570.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $701.09 million, with estimates ranging from $650.40 million to $741.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,949. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

