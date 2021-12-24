Superdry (LON:SDRY) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.95) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.15) to GBX 425 ($5.62) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 401 ($5.30).

LON SDRY opened at GBX 262.10 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 333.84. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 194 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.51). The company has a market capitalization of £215.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88.

In other news, insider Peter Sjölander bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($489,496.63).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

