Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock Position Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after buying an additional 5,776,657 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,289,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after buying an additional 974,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at $11,406,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

