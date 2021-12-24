Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Holdings Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,657 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,289,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 974,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at $11,406,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

SHO opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

