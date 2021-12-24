Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stake Lowered by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $39.11 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $42.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

