Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth $210,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sunoco stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

