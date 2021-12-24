Strs Ohio Purchases 200 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of HELE opened at $245.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $201.02 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

