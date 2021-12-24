Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 85.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $734,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $758,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $2,342,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $23.15 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

