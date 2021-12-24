Strs Ohio Has $544,000 Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 100,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 742,915 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

