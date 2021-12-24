Strs Ohio Acquires 59,600 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Party City Holdco worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.73.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

PRTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 484,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,540 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

