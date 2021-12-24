StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $995,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

