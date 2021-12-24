StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

