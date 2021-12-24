StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 668,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average is $109.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.