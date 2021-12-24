StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 745,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 390,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 930,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 143,309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,233,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,100,000 after purchasing an additional 90,531 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

