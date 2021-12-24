Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 1.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. The stock had a trading volume of 416,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

