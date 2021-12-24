Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,935 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. 14,129,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,912,695. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

