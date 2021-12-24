Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 27,791 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 27,791 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

NYSE COP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. 3,902,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,194,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

