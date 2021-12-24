Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.91. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

