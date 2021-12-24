Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. Allstate comprises about 1.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

ALL stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.13. 1,063,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

