Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

KMI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,153,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,331,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

