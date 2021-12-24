Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,963 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 459,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,155. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

