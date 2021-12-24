Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.60

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.60 and traded as high as $62.60. Stock Yards Bancorp shares last traded at $61.66, with a volume of 31,966 shares changing hands.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,125 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.