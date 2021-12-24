Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. CLSA increased their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

JD.com stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.65. 26,509,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,080,133. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 19.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in JD.com by 15.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

