Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE:THO opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.68.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist cut their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.