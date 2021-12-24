Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

