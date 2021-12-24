Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $302.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.71 and a twelve month high of $312.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.08 and a 200 day moving average of $274.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

