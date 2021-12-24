Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,430,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

KRP opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $812.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

