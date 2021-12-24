Stephens Inc. AR Has $275,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

