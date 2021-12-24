Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,106,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,200,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

GKOS opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.69. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

