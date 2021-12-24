Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 282 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $123.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

