State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,022 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AGCO by 47.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AGCO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in AGCO by 4.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AGCO by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

NYSE AGCO opened at $115.60 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

