State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,106 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.