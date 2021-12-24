State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of TG Therapeutics worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,115,000 after purchasing an additional 352,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,657,000 after purchasing an additional 109,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,067,000 after purchasing an additional 266,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $19.39 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.88.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

